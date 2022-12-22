Warm today ahead of the cold front

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Friday, December 23 and into...
The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Friday, December 23 and into Saturday, December 24.(WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Waking up in the 40s again this morning, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s and some lower 60s. Tonight the cold front will move through and temperatures will drop fast behind it. This is why we have declared both Friday and Saturday 4Warn weather days for the very cold air. There is a good chance some places don’t warm above freezing for 48 hour, now is the time to make sure you are prepared take care of the 4 P’s people, pets, plants, and pipes. Use caution if you have to go outside it will be very windy and that will cause it to feel a lot colder than it actually is. We will warm up a little by the start of next week.

TODAY - Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers. High near 60°. Winds S 5 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Temps drop behind the front. Low near 24°. Winds NW 15-25 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny, COLD! High near 32°. Winds NW 10-20 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny, COLD. Low: 18° High: 32° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 21° High: 40° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 22° High: 43° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 50° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 55° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 58° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 60° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- *Gale Warning* Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-20 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
A Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of...
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
Booking photo from Houston County Jail.
Dothan man indicted in shooting where victim was left alongside a street
Coach Davis does every single drill with his athletes in training sessions.
Former NFL player turns Enterprise football coach

Latest News

weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 12/21
The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Friday, December 23 and into...
Warm Thursday before powerful cold front
Wiregrass 2-1-1
Wiregrass warming stations to open during cold snap
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-21-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-21-22