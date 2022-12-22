Warm today ahead of the cold front

SYNOPSIS - Waking up in the 40s again this morning, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s and some lower 60s. Tonight the cold front will move through and temperatures will drop fast behind it. This is why we have declared both Friday and Saturday 4Warn weather days for the very cold air. There is a good chance some places don’t warm above freezing for 48 hour, now is the time to make sure you are prepared take care of the 4 P’s people, pets, plants, and pipes. Use caution if you have to go outside it will be very windy and that will cause it to feel a lot colder than it actually is. We will warm up a little by the start of next week.

TODAY - Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers. High near 60°. Winds S 5 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Temps drop behind the front. Low near 24°. Winds NW 15-25 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny, COLD! High near 32°. Winds NW 10-20 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny, COLD. Low: 18° High: 32° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 21° High: 40° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 22° High: 43° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 50° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 55° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 58° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 60° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- *Gale Warning* Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-20 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

