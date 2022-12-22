Troy Trojans add nineteen on day one of early signing period

Sumrall, who led the Trojans to an 11-2 record and the Sun Belt Conference championship, was...
Sumrall, who led the Trojans to an 11-2 record and the Sun Belt Conference championship, was named a finalist alongside TCU’s Sonny Dykes, Duke’s Mike Elko, Tulane’s Willie Fritz, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, USC’s Lincoln Riley, UTSA’s Jeff Traylor, and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Sumrall has already been named Sun Belt Coach of the Year.(Chris Davis | Troy University)
By Briana Jones
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Less than a week since winning its fifth straight bowl game, the Troy University football program began reloading its roster with the announcement of 19 new additions to the program on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Sun Belt Coach of the Year Jon Sumrall and his staff added positions of need filling three spots along the offensive line and eight along the front seven of the defense with four linebackers, three defensive ends and a bandit.

“We signed 23 guys and we’re announcing 19 because a few guys have asked for us to wait until they announce either later this week or in February,” Sumrall said. “We had some really quality additions that match up with our character and the culture of our program. There will be more additions in the coming days and weeks; there will be a few more subtractions in the coming days and weeks. The roster management for our ‘23 roster is far from complete; this is just the starting point for now.”

Troy’s signing class featured five players from Alabama, including Colton Walls, who represented the state in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game last week.

2023 Troy Football Signing Class

Deshaun Batiste             DE           6-2        250      New Orleans, La. | John F Kennedy HS

MarKendrick Beall *       OL           6-4        340      Tatum, Texas | Tyler JC

Tyler Bell                        OL           6-2        305      Memphis, Tenn. | Lausanne Collegiate HS

Keyshawn Campbell *    LB           6-0        200      Vero Beach, Fla. | Vero Beach HS

Steven Cattledge *         LB           6-3        205      Columbus, Miss. | East Mississippi CC

Ethan Conner *              TE           6-4        225      Columbus, Miss. | East Mississippi CC

Raymond Cutts *           DE/LB     6-3        270      Orlando, Fla. | Garden City CC

Billy Gilmore                  OL           6-3        285      Irvington, Ala. | Alma Bryant HS

Chris Lewis                     WR         6-4        202      Pleasant Grove, Ala. | Kentucky

Jordan Lovett                 RB           5-10      195      Statesboro, Ga. | Statesboro HS

Malaki Pegues                BAN        6-4        225      Oxford, Miss. | Oxford HS

Ty’Quarius Perry *         DE           6-2        265      Birmingham, Ala. | Jackson-Olin HS

Tim Roberson                 CB           6-0        175      Valdosta, Ga. | Valdosta HS

Chris Rodgers                 LB           6-2        207      Corinth, Miss. | Corinth HS

JD Sherrod *                   QB          6-2        200      Memphis, Tenn. | Briarcrest Christian HS

Jack Tchienchou             CB           5-10      176      Atlanta, Ga. | Saint Pius X HS

TJ Thompson *               LB           6-0        210      Bolton, Miss. | East Central CC

Colton Walls                   ATH        6-3        225      Millbrook, Ala. | Stanhope Elmore HS

Jackson Worley              TE           6-4        225      West Palm Beach, Fla. | The King’s Academy

By State

Mississippi – 5

Alabama – 4

Florida – 3

Georgia – 3

Tennessee – 2

Texas - 1

Louisiana – 1

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of...
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
Booking photo from Houston County Jail.
Dothan man indicted in shooting where victim was left alongside a street
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Friday, December 23 and into...
4WARN Weather Day issued for Friday, December 23 into Saturday, December 24

Latest News

FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next to a statue of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72
Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze
Hugh Freeze optimistic about Auburn’s 2022 recruiting class
Coach Davis does every single drill with his athletes in training sessions.
Former NFL player turns Enterprise football coach
Wicksburg vs Geneva County | 2022 Basketball
Wicksburg vs Geneva County | 2022 Basketball