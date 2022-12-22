Troy Trojans add nineteen on day one of early signing period

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Less than a week since winning its fifth straight bowl game, the Troy University football program began reloading its roster with the announcement of 19 new additions to the program on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Sun Belt Coach of the Year Jon Sumrall and his staff added positions of need filling three spots along the offensive line and eight along the front seven of the defense with four linebackers, three defensive ends and a bandit.

“We signed 23 guys and we’re announcing 19 because a few guys have asked for us to wait until they announce either later this week or in February,” Sumrall said. “We had some really quality additions that match up with our character and the culture of our program. There will be more additions in the coming days and weeks; there will be a few more subtractions in the coming days and weeks. The roster management for our ‘23 roster is far from complete; this is just the starting point for now.”

Troy’s signing class featured five players from Alabama, including Colton Walls, who represented the state in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game last week.

2023 Troy Football Signing Class

Deshaun Batiste DE 6-2 250 New Orleans, La. | John F Kennedy HS

MarKendrick Beall * OL 6-4 340 Tatum, Texas | Tyler JC

Tyler Bell OL 6-2 305 Memphis, Tenn. | Lausanne Collegiate HS

Keyshawn Campbell * LB 6-0 200 Vero Beach, Fla. | Vero Beach HS

Steven Cattledge * LB 6-3 205 Columbus, Miss. | East Mississippi CC

Ethan Conner * TE 6-4 225 Columbus, Miss. | East Mississippi CC

Raymond Cutts * DE/LB 6-3 270 Orlando, Fla. | Garden City CC

Billy Gilmore OL 6-3 285 Irvington, Ala. | Alma Bryant HS

Chris Lewis WR 6-4 202 Pleasant Grove, Ala. | Kentucky

Jordan Lovett RB 5-10 195 Statesboro, Ga. | Statesboro HS

Malaki Pegues BAN 6-4 225 Oxford, Miss. | Oxford HS

Ty’Quarius Perry * DE 6-2 265 Birmingham, Ala. | Jackson-Olin HS

Tim Roberson CB 6-0 175 Valdosta, Ga. | Valdosta HS

Chris Rodgers LB 6-2 207 Corinth, Miss. | Corinth HS

JD Sherrod * QB 6-2 200 Memphis, Tenn. | Briarcrest Christian HS

Jack Tchienchou CB 5-10 176 Atlanta, Ga. | Saint Pius X HS

TJ Thompson * LB 6-0 210 Bolton, Miss. | East Central CC

Colton Walls ATH 6-3 225 Millbrook, Ala. | Stanhope Elmore HS

Jackson Worley TE 6-4 225 West Palm Beach, Fla. | The King’s Academy

By State

Mississippi – 5

Alabama – 4

Florida – 3

Georgia – 3

Tennessee – 2

Texas - 1

Louisiana – 1

