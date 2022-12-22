Outgoing Senator Shelby touts billions of dollars secured for Alabama in government spending bill

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator for Alabama Richard Shelby accounted for a vote in favor of the $1.7 trillion government funding legislation that passed in Washington today 68-29.

The bill, which includes $47 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine and $38 billion in emergency disaster assistance, also secures billions of dollars for military and other financial projects in the state of Alabama.

“Throughout my career, I have done everything in my power to bring success to my home state,” said Shelby in a statement. “The funding for Alabama in this package is significant in terms of the impact it will have on communities and the overall state-wide economy for generations to come. This package also represents a serious commitment to our national defense, aid for Americans in need as a result of natural disasters, and continuing support for the people of Ukraine as they fight against Russian aggression. While the path to get here was winding at times, I am proud that we have completed our work for the American people.

“I have been blessed to represent the great state of Alabama for 36 years in the Senate, and it is my hope that I have left the state better than I found it. I look forward to witnessing the results of this funding and the state’s continued growth as a private citizen in just a few short weeks. Thank you, Alabama. Serving you has been the honor of my lifetime.”

Among the funding provisions impacting Alabama, Montgomery and the Wiregrass Region are receiving:

$13 million for the Abbeville Municipal Airport for the design and construct of additional runway length.

$1.4 billion for flight training at Fort Rucker.

$360 million for Future Vertical Lift research, which will accelerate the development of helicopters flown at Fort Rucker, and an additional $23 million to accelerate the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft.

$166.5 million for United States Coast Guard MH-60T sustainment.

$136 million to upgrade the MH-60 series helicopters.

$165 million for 15 additional Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors.

$216 million for Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGMs).

$785 million for Joint Air-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSMs) and $161 million for Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASMs).

$115 million for Hellfire missiles, which are made in Troy.

$170 million for Javelin missiles.

$15 million military construction project building a Commercial Vehicle Inspection Gate at Maxwell Air Force Base.

$9 million military construction project building a F-35 Weapons Load Crew Training facility at the Montgomery Region Airport.

Senator Tommy Tuberville, who voted against the legislation, released a statement following the passage of the omnibus in the Senate.

“Democrats have expanded the size of our federal government to a point we can no longer afford. Because of the piecemeal way Congress has approached funding the government over the past two decades, we are forced to consider massive budgets at the last minute. This makes oversight of spending nearly impossible — and worsens inflation that’s crushing working families. Americans have to live within their means while Congress burns money we don’t have. I opposed the omnibus because Congress should be responsible enough to spend no more than we can afford, just as Americans do every day.”

