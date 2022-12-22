Man struck, killed by fire truck

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) – A man in Louisiana was struck and killed by a fire truck Friday night, police said.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called around 11:32 p.m. regarding a man being hit by a fire truck.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.

Police said he was struck by an Alexandria Fire Department truck.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Gilmer Jaleon Lopez. Police are trying to locate Lopez’s next of kin and are asking for the public’s help in finding his family.

If you have any information, call the APD Traffic Division at (318) 441-6408 or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
A Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of...
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
Coach Davis does every single drill with his athletes in training sessions.
Former NFL player turns Enterprise football coach
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?

Latest News

The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’
Brandee Lukas, founder and director of Lifted Higher Ministries, joined News 4 Live at Lunch on...
Lifted Higher Ministries work to “Go Above and Beyond” for Wiregrass
Brandee Lukas joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about her Wiregrass area non-profit.
Talking Lifted Higher Ministries
More than 110 million people coast-to-coast are under winter-weather alerts.
Dangerously low temps, heavy snow in the U.S. as holiday travel stalls
The co-founder of the Riddle & Brantley law firm said attorney Patrick White was shot and killed.
Lawyer sacrificed himself to protect others during workplace shooting, law firm says