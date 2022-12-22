Industrial accident leaves one dead in Troy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On December 21, 2022 the Troy Police Department responded to a report of an industrial accident.

Officers arrived at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 and found that a man had been fatally injured while working on a piece of machinery.

The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick of Troy. He was 20.

The Troy Fire Department and Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

