Industrial accident leaves one dead in Troy

An industrial accident claimed the life of one man in Troy
An industrial accident claimed the life of one man in Troy(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On December 21, 2022 the Troy Police Department responded to a report of an industrial accident.

Officers arrived at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 and found that a man had been fatally injured while working on a piece of machinery.

The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick of Troy. He was 20.

The Troy Fire Department and Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
Deandre Oneal James faces first degree rape charges related to his alleged attack on a Dothan...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
Coach Davis does every single drill with his athletes in training sessions.
Former NFL player turns Enterprise football coach

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 12-22-22
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
WTVY Wx Logo
Dangerous Cold Arrives Friday morning
Photo of Blakely shooting suspect Damien Brown
BPD: Blakley man arrested for September shooting