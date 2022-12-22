Guthrie’s makes Christmas brighter for first responders

Guthrie’s hosted a toy drive to benefit families of first responders to give thanks for all the hard work they do in community.
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Guthrie’s Dothan is making Christmas brighter and the impact of those good deeds is spreading throughout the city.

“I tell you this the phrase Love Dothan and could not be truer. People love Dothan and they love their first responders,” Co-owner of Guthrie’s Sam Klement said. “We’re so grateful for all the customers and the city of Dothan has been phenomenal to work with, all the first responders, all of the folks we worked with traffic etc. We just really appreciate them.”

They also raised money for the Exchange Center, a nonprofit that provides free services for domestic abuse victims.

“Not only are they raising money, but they’re raising awareness and the awareness piece is just as important for people to know that the Exchange Center exists, and that we’re here to serve our community,” Pam Miles, Director of the Exchange Center said.

Miles is grateful for the toy drive and said it is uniting the community.

“When they became local business owners, they made it something that they wanted to do was to give back to the community and to be able to ensure that all children are able to grow up safe and in loving homes that are free from abuse,” Miles said.

The drive collected 1200 toys for families and raised nearly $15,000 for the Exchange Center.

Guthrie’s and the Exchange Center is still accepting donations. If you’d like to help visit this link.

