On the dotted line: Top Tigers headed out

A pair of Eufaula Tigers are headed to the next level.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Four-star defensive end Yhonzae Pierre is headed to the University of Alabama.

Three-star offensive lineman Patrick Screws is headed to Atlanta as he will play with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

