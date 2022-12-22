On the dotted line: Top tigers headed out

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) -- A pair of Eufaula Tigers are headed to the next level.

Four-star defensive end Yhonzae Pierre is headed to the University of Alabama.

Three-star offensive lineman Patrick Screws is headed to Atlanta as he will play with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

