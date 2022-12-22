On the dotted line: Overton signs with Memphis
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -- National Signing Day has come and Carrol High School’s Karmelo Overton makes it official.
The four-star recruit has signed to play football with Memphis for the next four years.
