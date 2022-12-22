Department of Agriculture and Industries grants entry from the North Pole

State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier and Commissioner Rick Pate with the entry permit for...
State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier and Commissioner Rick Pate with the entry permit for Santa's reindeer.(clear)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Signed. Sealed. Santa has been authorized by the Alabama State Department of Agriculture and Industries to deliver packages in Alabama on Christmas Eve.

State veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier and Commissioner Rick Pate have received an entry permit from the North Pole for a team of nine reindeer.

Both Dr. Frazier and Pate have granted the humorous entry permit for the “movement of specific animals.” They are confident the magical reindeer are free of any contagious diseases that could affect Alabama’s livestock or wildlife.

The officials posed for a photo with the permit, which, had it been rejected, would have surely put them on Santa’s naughty list this year.

This wonderful news from the ADAI comes just in time for Christmas and will allow Santa to deliver special packages to all the children of Alabama without worry!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
A Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of...
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
Coach Davis does every single drill with his athletes in training sessions.
Former NFL player turns Enterprise football coach
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?

Latest News

Brandee Lukas, founder and director of Lifted Higher Ministries, joined News 4 Live at Lunch on...
Lifted Higher Ministries work to “Go Above and Beyond” for Wiregrass
Brandee Lukas joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about her Wiregrass area non-profit.
Talking Lifted Higher Ministries
U.S. Senator for Alabama Richard Shelby accounted for a vote in favor of the $1.7 trillion...
Outgoing Senator Shelby touts billions of dollars secured for Alabama in government spending bill
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
This is not the first time this suspect has been charged with sex crimes.
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home