Dangerous Cold Arrives Friday morning

SYNOPSIS – The highly anticipated arctic front arrives tonight into Friday morning, bringing low temperatures in the lower to middle 20s to much of the area. Northwest winds gusting to 30-35 miles per hour will keep temperatures very cold through the day and wind chills will only range from the single digits to teens. Saturday morning temperatures will fall into the teens and feel-like temperatures will plummet to the single digits. These wind chills are dangerous if you are not dressed warm enough. It’s important to protect exposed pipes, bring in the pets, and check on loved ones to make sure they are staying warm. Christmas day will be sunny, and temperatures will still be stuck in the lower 40s. Conditions improve by Monday with highs reaching the middle 40s.

TONIGHT – Clouds clear out late with passage of arctic front, bitter cold temps and wind chills to follow. Low near 24°. Winds WNW 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Very cold and sunny. High near 32°. Winds NW at 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing and bitter cold. Low near 17°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 17° High: 32° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 20° High: 40° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 22° High: 44° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 50° 10%

WED: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 56° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 66° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 25-30 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

