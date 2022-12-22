Dangerous Cold Arrives Friday morning

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Weather Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – The highly anticipated arctic front arrives tonight into Friday morning, bringing low temperatures in the lower to middle 20s to much of the area. Northwest winds gusting to 30-35 miles per hour will keep temperatures very cold through the day and wind chills will only range from the single digits to teens. Saturday morning temperatures will fall into the teens and feel-like temperatures will plummet to the single digits. These wind chills are dangerous if you are not dressed warm enough. It’s important to protect exposed pipes, bring in the pets, and check on loved ones to make sure they are staying warm. Christmas day will be sunny, and temperatures will still be stuck in the lower 40s. Conditions improve by Monday with highs reaching the middle 40s.

TONIGHT – Clouds clear out late with passage of arctic front, bitter cold temps and wind chills to follow. Low near 24°. Winds WNW 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Very cold and sunny. High near 32°. Winds NW at 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing and bitter cold. Low near 17°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 17° High: 32° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 20° High: 40° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 22° High: 44° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 50° 10%

WED: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 56° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 66° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 25-30 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
Deandre Oneal James faces first degree rape charges related to his alleged attack on a Dothan...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
Coach Davis does every single drill with his athletes in training sessions.
Former NFL player turns Enterprise football coach

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 12-22-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-22-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-22-22
Temperatures will fall into the teens for four straight mornings.
How to prepare for the impending arctic air intrusion
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-22-22
Warm today ahead of the cold front