BPD: Blakley man arrested for September shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested for a September shooting that left one person injured.

Damien Brown, 33, was arrested on Dec. 21 during a traffic stop on an aggravated assault charge, according to the Blakely Police Department (BPD).

Police say the shooting happened on Sept. 24 in the Cedar Hill Homes area of Cedar Springs Road.

The victim had to be life-flighted after being shot during the incident, BPD says.

You can read the original report of the shooting here.

