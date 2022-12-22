ALEA’s safety tips for the holiday season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The holiday season is fast approaching and some may have already begun to travel to see their loved ones.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency wants to remind everyone to slow down and prepare ahead of your trip to ensure that everyone arrives safely.

The holiday travel period starts at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday December 24 and will run until midnight on January 1. During this time, there will be an increase in enforcement activities such as driver’s license and equipment check points, to try and prevent potentially deadly behaviors.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “The days leading up to Christmas through New Year’s Day are a wonderful time for celebration and happiness, as this is truly a season to cherish with friends and family. However, we all must remember the hazards associated with traveling during this busy time of year. Whether it is preparing your vehicle for long trips and changing weather conditions to being smart while driving defensively on short trips, we strongly encourage motorists to be aware and take full advantage of the tips within this safety message.”

In order to continue educating drivers throughout the holiday season, ALEA will be hosting an online “12 Days of Safety” campaign. The campaign starts on December 22 and runs through New Year’s. Be sure to check out ALEA’s social media pages for the latest tips.

To view the agency’s top holiday safety driving tips, click here.

