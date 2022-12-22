ALEA warns deer collisions more likely this time of year

By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season.

“The male deer will start to travel to really meet with the does,” said Burkett.

This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in rural areas.

According to State Farm, one in 131 Alabamians will get in a deer collision that could total your car or injure a passenger.

If you hit a deer, especially at high speeds, there is potential for injury. Burkett says Alabama dispatchers have seen deer go through windshields.

Burkett says the best way to avoid hitting a deer is to remain alert. If you see one, slow down to give yourself time to react. If a collision does occur, pull over and dial 911.

If you hit a deer, Breck Honae with State Farm says to note every detail on your claim in order to get the best coverage possible.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
A Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of...
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
Booking photo from Houston County Jail.
Dothan man indicted in shooting where victim was left alongside a street
Coach Davis does every single drill with his athletes in training sessions.
Former NFL player turns Enterprise football coach

Latest News

A staff member was injured by a bear at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.
Bear fatally shot after escape, attack on Florida zookeeper
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
Guthrie’s makes Christmas brighter for first responders
Guthrie’s makes Christmas brighter for first responders
A traveler walks in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand