Warm Thursday before powerful cold front

SYNOPSIS – Much warmer day Thursday before a powerful cold front moves through overnight. We will wake up to temperatures in the low 20s Friday morning. Some of us could remain below freezing Friday and Saturday. Be sure to have a plan for the extreme cold.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 46°. Winds NE 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Broken clouds. High near 60°. Winds NE at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 24°. Winds S at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 24° High: 32° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 18° High: 32° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 21° High: 40° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 22° High: 45° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 30° High: 50° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 33° High: 55° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.