Warm Thursday before powerful cold front

By Emily Acton
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Much warmer day Thursday before a powerful cold front moves through overnight. We will wake up to temperatures in the low 20s Friday morning. Some of us could remain below freezing Friday and Saturday. Be sure to have a plan for the extreme cold.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 46°. Winds NE 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Broken clouds. High near 60°. Winds NE at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 24°. Winds S at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 24° High: 32° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 18° High: 32° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 21° High: 40° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 22° High: 45° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 30° High: 50° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 33° High: 55° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

