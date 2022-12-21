Very cold air on the way

SYNOPSIS - Waking up in the 40s this morning, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Tomorrow night the cold front moves through and behind it we will see the coldest air we have seen in a long time. This is why we have declared both Friday and Saturday 4Warn weather days for the very cold air. There is a good chance some places don’t warm above freezing for 48 hour, now is the time to make sure you are prepared take care of the 4 P’s people, pets, plants, and pipes. We will warm up a little by the start of next week.

TODAY - Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 57°. Winds NE 10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 48°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High near 62°. Winds SW 5 mph 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Turning mostly sunny, COLD. Low: 24° High: 32° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, COLD. Low: 18° High: 32° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 21° High: 38° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 22° High: 45° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 30° High: 50° 10%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 53° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 55° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

