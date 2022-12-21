Two Georgia men accused of elderly exploitation in Fairhope

Police say these criminals aim to target vulnerable people like the elderly.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men are sitting in the Baldwin County Jail.

They’re accused of scamming elderly people out of thousands of dollars to lay down pine straw.

Fairhope Police say the bad guys used intimidation to receive a much larger payout than they originally quoted.

On Monday Fairhope Police arrested Stanchavious Turner and Jarel Farley.

Both men are accused of deceiving homeowners out of thousands of dollars this month for landscaping services.

Police say these criminals aim to target vulnerable people like the elderly.

Lieutenant Shane Nolte with FPD says the total bill was much higher than they originally promised.

“Basically going to a house and saying hey we’ve been doing a landscaping job right up the street, we’ve got some extra pine straw left would you like to have your pine straw re-done,” Lieutenant Nolte said. “Five dollars at sixty cents a bale the other one seven dollars.”

Lieutenant Nolte says when the homeowners got the bill it was three thousand dollars.

One Fairhope couple says they were a victim of a crime similar to this five years ago.

“When I saw it on the news story tonight I thought wait a minute that happened to me. And is it still happening?” Lynn Barnes said.

Lynn and Alan Barnes want to share their story, to help prevent other people from being a victim.

“This is so embarrassing to even tell anybody but someone came to our door. They said that they had pine straw would we like them to put it out in the yard and I thought yes I would like that,” Lynn said.

Barnes says she got much more than she bargained for when several men started scattering pine straw throughout her yard.

“There’s ten people in my yard putting pine straw on anything that didn’t move,” Lynn said. “We thought no this isn’t right and we went out and said stop and they really didn’t stop they just went on.”

Investigators say Farley and Turner used intimidation on the homeowners to get them to pay the bill.

The homeowners complied out of fear of retaliation.

Which is exactly what Lynn and Alan didn’t want to go through five years ago.

“It could be very intimidating to somebody and they could feel like well I’ve gotta get it or this person’s gonna hurt me,” Alan said. “This guy who talked to us at the end was not nice.”

Lynn says they ended up only paying them three hundred dollars.

They have advice for anyone else who may go through this.

“Anybody that finds themself in this position, go back in your house call 911, and wait for the police to come and bring them in your home,” Lynn said.

Lieutenant Nolte says to prevent situations like this get a quote upfront, ask for a business card, and involve the police if you need to.

In this most recent case, both men are charged with financial exploitation of the elderly and theft by deception.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of...
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
Booking photo from Houston County Jail.
Dothan man indicted in shooting where victim was left alongside a street
The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Friday, December 23 and into...
4WARN Weather Day issued for Friday, December 23 into Saturday, December 24
Damaged water pipe from frigid temperatures
How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures

Latest News

FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next a statute of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla.
House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
Shoppers should remember emails that include the postal service logo, or mention “amazon.com,”...
Consumers warned of Amazon, USPS scams