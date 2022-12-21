Paul Lee to keep powerful Health position in Alabama legislature

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) will remain chairman of the Alabama House Health Committee.

His is among a third round of appointments announced Wednesday by incoming House speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter.

“These committee chairs will handle some of the most important issues that affect the daily lives of Alabamians,” Ledbetter said in a statement.

Since named chairman in 2019, Lee and others on the Health committee have considered controversial abortion and medical marijuana bills and navigated the pandemic from a legislative perspective.

Entering his fourth term, Lee is a pro-business, conversative lawmaker and powerful voice in the Republican controlled legislature.

He previously served on the Dothan City Commission, Houston County Healthcare Authority, and currently serves as Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center’s executive director.

Lee retired from Sony Corporation.

