Hugh Freeze optimistic about Auburn’s 2022 recruiting class

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze held a press conference today to talk about national signing day.

Freeze opened up the press conference by stating, “It’s been a wild two weeks.” He mentioned that when he came to the school, the recruiting was considerably behind, but he was happy with how far they have come to this point.

Coach Freeze also mention that he was proud of how the coaching staff was able to bring this recruiting class from 60th in the nation up to a top 20 class. He was particularly happy with the defensive back, offensive line, and edge rushers saying, “I thought we did really well.”

Understanding there is work to be done, it was also mentioned that the process to improve the offensive line and the middle of the defensive line is still a work in progress.

Amid the recruiting class this year is Loachapoka High School stand-out JC Hart. Hart is a three-star recruit at defensive back that will add some depth to the Auburn defensive backfield.

The coaching staff also signed quarterback Hank Brown from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville. “He has an NFL arm,” stated Freeze. Brown was committed to Liberty, where Freeze coached before taking the Auburn head coaching job, but he backed off that commitment to follow Freeze to Auburn. Brown threw for 3,264 yards and 47 touchdowns during his senior season at Lipscomb Academy.

“There is no question we improved our current state.” Freeze said about this recruiting class.

Auburn will open up the 2023 football season on Sept. 2nd against UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

