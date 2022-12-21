Former NFL player turns Enterprise football coach

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Kanorris Davis is a former NFL player who is making a difference in the Wiregrass.

“I’m from a small town, Perry, Georgia, where I was a just a little country kid. I went to school would go straight back home. I remember it like it was yesterday,” he said, “I was in the seventh grade and one of the coaches seen me and he was like hey you look like a pretty good athlete.”

Fast forward through a successful high school career, Davis was prepared to continue his athletic pursuits in college. He accepted an athletic scholarship from Troy University to play; but just when everything was looking up…

“Having my scholarship taken away when I first got to Troy University, I was sleeping on some of my teammate’s couches.”

After being put on academic probation, Davis set his mind to his studies to make his family proud. “I actually cried all day that day, and I told myself that no matter what happened I was going to give everything I got. I wasn’t going to quit.”

That hard work paid off. After Troy, Davis played as a free agent in the NFL for the New England Patriots. Davis’s release from the NFL led him to a 2 year stint in agriculture. Then the Canadian Football League presented a new opportunity.

“They said, you got a passport, and at that point you know it shocked me because I’ve been sitting down for two years.”

Unfortunately, bad luck struck again when a career ending injury terminated his contract.

Which led Davis to his current endeavor, coaching young athletes in the City of Progress. “Two years ago I started coaching the recreation team and since then I try to reach out to kids,” Davis said. “Like if I see they have that drive or that passion or I see that they want it they want to be competitive and they want to make something out of themselves or even say you don’t want to do sports and you just want to come out and better yourself.”

His coaching strategy is just as much mental as it is physical. Davis is constantly inserting motivation and inspiration into training sessions.

One of the young athletes he coaches, Fidel Castillo, said, “You know when I’m down in the dumps I always think of Coach Davis, to always be proud of myself and want to push myself to new limits.”

And while Coach Davis is tough on his students when he needs to be, he also provides a space to let loose. He is passionate about using his past experiences for good in the community.

“If I am a bright light,” said Davis, “then why stay dim? When I could just be giving to people that want it and invite me.”

If you are interested in training with Coach Davis you can reach out to him HERE.

