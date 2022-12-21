Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families

EARLY CO., GA. (WTVY) - Children and families were reunited with their loved ones in Blakely, Georgia.

The Early County Sheriff’s Office created some Christmas magic for those families.

“See, I come from a big family, one of thirteen kids, and Christmas is real dear to my heart,” Early County Sheriff William Price said.

And Sheriff Price knew that Christmas was special to his inmates too, especially those with children.

That’s why ten years ago, he began throwing a Christmas party and toy drive.

“And you know, for a child who’s mother or father is incarcerated, it’s not their fault, so I just want to make sure they had some type of Christmas,” Sheriff Price said.

With presents around the tree and smiles lighting up the room, it felt like Christmas morning at the Early County Jail.

All of the toys and bikes were donated by the Blakely community.

“Almost anyone or everyone I asked in the community to donate to this they do it with no problem,” Sheriff Price told News 4.

While they kids were excited about their new toys, they all seemed most excited about seeing and spending time with their paretns.

“An inmate is just a person that made a bad choice,” Sheriff Price said. “You, know, they’re someone’s parent, someone’s sister or brother, and people love them as well, you know. They just made bad choices. That’s why it’s so important for me to make sure that they can still show love to their kids.”

Each child got two gifts and many walked away with a brand new bike, in addition to seeing their loved ones.

