Wiregrass warming stations to open during cold snap

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The First Baptist Church Dothan, 300 West Main St., with support from the community will host a Warming Station in the Family Life Center directly behind the Church on December 23rd at 7 a.m. for the homeless and those that are unsheltered.

The Warming station will remain open until Monday morning at 7 a.m. Sign in will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Must sign in by 9 pm each evening to stay the night. Once signed in for the night, if you leave, you cannot be re-admitted. Dinner and snacks provided and a warm place to stay for the night.

Hours for the warming station are 7 a.m. Friday morning, December 23rd until 7 a.m. Monday morning, December 26th. Volunteers are needed for four shifts each day: 7 am to 1 pm, 1-7 pm, 7 pm to 1 am, 1-7 am. To volunteer, call 334-500-3835. If no one answers, leave a message. Supplies need from the community include food and snack items, bottled water, sodas, individually packed drinks, ready to eat meals, soups, sandwiches, etc. Pillows, Coats, Hygiene items, food & supplies can be dropped off beginning 7 a.m. Friday morning, December 23rd until 7 a.m. Monday morning, December 26th.

Here are additional locations in the area.

Enterprise: Go to the Christian Mission Center at 231 Geneva Hwy Enterprise, AL 36330. If there is no vacancy at the Mission, they will provide you a motel voucher for the evening. If you have no transportation, contact the Police Department to see if they can help, 334-347-1211.

Hartford Residents: Protection from cold temperatures will be on an as needed basis . Requests for shelter should be directed to the Hartford Police Department at 334-588-2222.

Henry County: resident(s)/community members requiring assistance related to sheltering for the forecast artic weather can contact Henry County Dispatch at 334-693-2222. The operator will obtain the appropriate information, notify EMA, and arrangements will be made for placement at an appropriate shelter.

The list of warming centers in the Wiregrass is found here. It will be updated as agencies decide to open up shelters.

