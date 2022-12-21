Dothan Nurseries shares how to keep plants safe in cold

When it comes to covering your plants, most are fine to be left uncovered.
Boone said that most plants should stay safe if left uncovered.
Boone said that most plants should stay safe if left uncovered.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass could experience freezing temperatures this holiday season. With that, it’s important to take the correct precautions to keep your plants safe.

John David Boone owner of Dothan Nurseries, said that many people under-water their plants when it gets cold. To prevent them from drying out, he recommends watering them a little extra over a few days time.

When it comes to covering your plants, most are fine to be left uncovered. But, when it comes to citrus like lemon, lime, and grapefruit trees, they should be covered when something breathable like a bed sheet.

“When temperatures are in the 20′s and above I don’t really blink an eye. But, something like this, I try to be a little more careful, but I still go back to: if you’ve had a plant in your yard for 9-10 years you don’t have to really do a thing to it, it’s gonna be fine.”

Boone also mentioned that people traveling during the holiday season should not leave coverings on plants the entire time they are gone. Coverings should be put on at night and removed during the day.

Another seasonal trick from Boone for keeping citrus trees safe from the cold, wrap non-LED Christmas lights around them to keep them warm.

