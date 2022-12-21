Dothan man indicted in shooting where victim was left alongside a street

A passerby discovered Gabriel Johnson’s blood-covered body in a clearing a few feet from Moates Street.
Booking photo from Houston County Jail.
Booking photo from Houston County Jail.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County Grand Jury has indicted Dialan Beard in the shooting of a man whose body was discovered along a Dothan roadway.

Beard, 18, is one of four who police charged in the July death of Garbriel Johnson, an Ashford resident.

Also charged with Capital Murder are 18-year-olds Rodgrick Holmes of Dothan and Davaciera Booth of Panama City, along with a 17-year-old juvenile of Florida.

The motive, per police, was robbery.

A passerby discovered Johnson’s blood-covered body in a clearing a few feet from Moates Street. He had been dead a few hours.

Court records have not revealed indictments of anyone other than Beard, though those charges against the other could be pending.

The 17-year-old’s court proceedings are private because of a newly enacted law.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama...
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
Dothan police investigate a December 15, 2022 shooting.
Man targeted in gunfire twice dies the second time and this is not the first time he’s been shot at
Pedestrian struck.
Pedestrian killed in Level Plains crash
The 49-year-old Phenix City man crashed into a tree after leaving the roadway near Troy.
One dead in Pike County crash

Latest News

A Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of...
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
High school students are also able to participate in the mechatronics program through dual...
Enterprise State gives students on the job experience through Mechatronics Apprenticeships
futurecast temps 122322 Friday am
Prepare now for dangerous cold coming to the Wiregrass
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Dothan man indicted; police say he killed over car battery