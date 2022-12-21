Dothan man indicted in shooting where victim was left alongside a street

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County Grand Jury has indicted Dialan Beard in the shooting of a man whose body was discovered along a Dothan roadway.

Beard, 18, is one of four who police charged in the July death of Garbriel Johnson, an Ashford resident.

Also charged with Capital Murder are 18-year-olds Rodgrick Holmes of Dothan and Davaciera Booth of Panama City, along with a 17-year-old juvenile of Florida.

The motive, per police, was robbery.

A passerby discovered Johnson’s blood-covered body in a clearing a few feet from Moates Street. He had been dead a few hours.

Court records have not revealed indictments of anyone other than Beard, though those charges against the other could be pending.

The 17-year-old’s court proceedings are private because of a newly enacted law.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.