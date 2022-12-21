2nd Annual Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion Underway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hoops are in full effect in the Circle City. The second annual Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion kicked off Tuesday with six teams competing in the best way.

Pike County took down Malone in game one, Barbour County defeated Chipley in game two. In game three, the Geneva County Bulldogs would walk all over the Wicksburg Panthers to secure a win.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.