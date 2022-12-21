2nd Annual Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion Underway

By Briana Jones
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hoops are in full effect in the Circle City. The second annual Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion kicked off Tuesday with six teams competing in the best way.

Pike County took down Malone in game one, Barbour County defeated Chipley in game two. In game three, the Geneva County Bulldogs would walk all over the Wicksburg Panthers to secure a win.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of...
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama...
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
Dothan police investigate a December 15, 2022 shooting.
Man targeted in gunfire twice dies the second time and this is not the first time he’s been shot at
Pedestrian struck.
Pedestrian killed in Level Plains crash

Latest News

First Day of Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion
2nd Annual Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion
The Trojans (12-2) overcame a tough contest with Conference-USA Champions UTSA, including two...
Troy wins Cure Bowl, 18-12 over UTSA
Troy beat UTSA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl.
Troy wins Cure Bowl, 18-12 over UTSA
The Blazers celebrated Friday afternoon after defeating Miami (OH) in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl.
UAB holds on to win Bahamas Bowl, 24-20