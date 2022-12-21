2 high school coaches, 1 player facing hazing charges, ending school’s football season

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WBZ) – Two high school football coaches and a football player have been charged in connection with hazing incidents at a Massachusetts high school.

The charges have abruptly ended the team’s season.

The football scandal at Haverhill High has made its way to court, and head coach Tim O’Connor and assistant coach Michael Attah were arraigned Tuesday for allegedly intimidating a witness and failing to report the hazing to the Massachusetts Department for Children and Families.

Some students at the school say the charges are a necessary step so future generations take hazing seriously.

Haverhill senior Paige Gosselin said the coaches should be aware of what’s going on with their football team, including any hazing activities.

“Because it’s really important to be open about what’s going on in the schools,” she said. “Sports is supposed to be a really positive environment where you can grow and make friends and be a part of your school community. It shouldn’t be something feared or that you quit the sport you love because of your coaches or teammates.”

O’Conner’s attorney, Eric Goldman, said he has been a teacher and coach for 20 years, spending 13 years at Haverhill High with no other incidents and no criminal record.

Goldman said O’Connor plans to fight all the allegations.

“It’s devastating, I mean, he’s dedicated his life to teaching kids and coaching kids,” Goldman said. “He has children of his own and his wife is a teacher. He is well liked and well respected.”

Jesse Rodriguez, an 18-year-old student who allegedly assaulted and hazed other players, has also been charged.

Rodriguez hasn’t been in school since the hazing allegations first broke in November. Some students at the school said they feel sorry for him.

A student who chose to remain unidentified said Rodriguez is a “good kid.”

“I think he knows he made a mistake,” she said. “But no, he’s definitely a good kid.”

Some parents of the students worry the scandal could ruin the high school years of the other students.

“It’s very disheartening,” Tammy Serverius said. “We don’t want it to ruin the school’s reputation. There are so many good kids in the school, and everything that they do that’s good is being spoiled.”

If convicted, the charge for intimidating the witness that both coaches are facing could carry a penalty of 10 years in prison.

Both coaches and the player are instructed to stay away from anybody on the team for the time being, and Rodriguez has been ordered to stay away from organized sports.

