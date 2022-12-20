Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway

After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway.

Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Fire crews said they then contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it is recovering. Officials didn’t clarify what was wrong with the bird.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama...
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
Pedestrian struck.
Pedestrian killed in Level Plains crash
Dothan police investigate a December 15, 2022 shooting.
Man targeted in gunfire twice dies the second time and this is not the first time he’s been shot at
File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
The 49-year-old Phenix City man crashed into a tree after leaving the roadway near Troy.
One dead in Pike County crash

Latest News

His portrait will appear on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
New money featuring King Charles unveiled
His portrait will appear on the five-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
STILLS: King Charles III on new British banknotes
Melissa Rea with the Wiregrass Museum of Art joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about their big...
Talking the Pajama Ball
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy visits front line; Putin praises troops in Kremlin
Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joins News 4 Live at Lunch with 3-month-old tabby...
Pet of the Week: Awesome Adley