Status hearing date set for Alabama man accused of participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Bryan Shawn Smith.
Bryan Shawn Smith.(United States District Court)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man who was arrested on Dec. 13 for allegedly participating in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was in court Tuesday.

Bryan Smith was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

In court Tuesday, Smith accepted the terms put forth by the court and the prosecution for his release and set a status hearing date. Smith must wear a GPS, stay away from Washington D.C., possess no weapons and not break any laws. He must also not have any contact with witnesses.

Any violation of the regulations set by the court will result in Smith’s imprisonment.

During Tuesday’s court session, the prosecution asked that Smith actively searches for a job. After being asked to do so, Smith and his lawyer said that he was recently fired following the arrest because his job requires security clearance for flying a helicopter.

Smith told the court that he will search for a job that does not require such clearance.

The prosecution asked that the defendant’s right to a speedy trial be waived or temporarily delayed due to the size of the case and the amount of evidence that will be researched and uncovered going forward. The defense and the court agreed.

Smith will be on a probationary period at least until his status hearing which has been set for Feb. 23.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama...
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
Pedestrian struck.
Pedestrian killed in Level Plains crash
Dothan police investigate a December 15, 2022 shooting.
Man targeted in gunfire twice dies the second time and this is not the first time he’s been shot at
File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
The 49-year-old Phenix City man crashed into a tree after leaving the roadway near Troy.
One dead in Pike County crash

Latest News

Geneva’s Charlie Monk has died after impactful country music career
Geneva’s Charlie Monk has died after impactful country music career
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Monday, Dec. 19, that he is banning the...
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices
Melissa Rea with the Wiregrass Museum of Art joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about their big...
Talking the Pajama Ball