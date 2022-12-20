Showers this morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Not as cool to start off Tuesday, but temperatures won’t move much at all this afternoon thanks to the clouds and rain. Most of the area will stay in the 40s today but tomorrow we will warm up a little bit. Thursday a cold front will move through and bring a few showers with it but the big story is the cold air behind it. Highs on Friday will be around freezing and some of us won’t make it above freezing for at least 24 hours after the front moves through. We will be a little warmer to start off the next week.

TODAY - Showers and clouds. High near 48°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 70%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 41°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 58°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 24° High: 60° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 24° High: 32° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 18° High: 34° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 21° High: 40° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 22° High: 45° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 25° High: 50° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30° High: 52° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 20-25 kts. Seas 5-7 ft

A chilly morning with rain on the way