Pet of the Week: Awesome Adley

By Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY’s Pet of the Week continues into the week before Christmas time, and our friends with the Dothan Animal Shelter have a sweet girl looking for her fur-ever home this holiday season.

Melissa Gideon joined News 4 Live at Lunch, and with her was a 3-month-old kitten named Adley.

Adley is a brown and white tabby, who upon being introduced to us showed that she has a very heavy pur-box as she curled up with Melissa. She is described as very sweet, a bit curious but not someone to just periodically go out on her own, as she would rather just curl up and take a nap.

Melissa says Adley would be a perfect first pet for someone looking to find a new companion in their life, as long as that person is up for the responsibility and has the time to dedicate to her and to any pet they might be interested in.

If you are interested in finding out more about Adley or are interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

