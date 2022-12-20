New money featuring King Charles unveiled

His portrait will appear on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes. (Source: Bank of England/CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s a first look at the banknotes featuring Britain’s King Charles III.

They were unveiled by the Bank of England on Tuesday.

King Charles IIII is only the second monarch to be featured on British banknotes.

The portrait will appear on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.

The rest of the design will remain the same as the current notes.

Queen Elizabeth’s son became king after she died in September at age 96.

The new banknotes are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024 and will mingle with notes featuring the queen’s portrait, which will remain legal tender.

The Bank of England said the new notes will only be printed to replace worn banknotes and meet any overall increase in demand.

The first coins featuring the king entered circulation earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama...
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
Pedestrian struck.
Pedestrian killed in Level Plains crash
Dothan police investigate a December 15, 2022 shooting.
Man targeted in gunfire twice dies the second time and this is not the first time he’s been shot at
File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
The 49-year-old Phenix City man crashed into a tree after leaving the roadway near Troy.
One dead in Pike County crash

Latest News

His portrait will appear on the five-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
STILLS: King Charles III on new British banknotes
Melissa Rea with the Wiregrass Museum of Art joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about their big...
Talking the Pajama Ball
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy visits front line; Putin praises troops in Kremlin
Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joins News 4 Live at Lunch with 3-month-old tabby...
Pet of the Week: Awesome Adley