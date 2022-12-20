Geneva’s Charlie Monk has died after impactful country music career

Monk founded a country music business, became a popular radio personality, and was a Grand Ole Opry regular.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Charlie Monk, the Geneva native who rose to prominence as a disc jockey, song writer, and businessman has died.

Monk passed away at his Nashville home on Monday, according to multiple reports. He was 84.

His career began at a small Geneva radio station, after which he bounced around Alabama before finally landing at his final and most successful stop in Tennessee.

Monk founded a country music business, became a popular radio personality, and was a Grand Ole Opry regular.

He became such an influence that Monk was dubbed “Mayor of Music Row,” a tribute to his impact on the industry.

He is credited with giving recording artists, including Kenny Chesney, early career exposure and penned his own songs, some of them recorded by artists like Eddie Arnold.

He received numerous industry achievement awards, but Monk will be best remembered for his warm and genuine personality.

“He always has a big smile on his face and has done so much for country music. I love him to pieces!” Reba McEntire said of Monk, per the Tennessean.

Most recently, he played country music classics on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse.

In Geneva, Monk attended school with Ann Varnum, who also became an icon with her long and charismatic WTVY career.

She passed in 2020.

Funeral arrangements for Charlie Monk will are pending.

