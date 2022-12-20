Farm Center sale delayed with plans up in the air

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Farm Center sale has been delayed until May.

Dothan city commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to postpone the closing of its purchase that had been expected in January.

The delay came at the behest of Houston County Commissioners who their city counterparts pretty much strongarmed into selling the 40-acre site.

The county first anticipated selling to a Florida real estate company, but something shifted those plans—a discovery that the city owns 18 percent of the Farm Center.

After learning they had that stake, city commissioners did what they hadn’t envisioned in their wildest dreams--offer $2.2 million for the site, a deal that the county had little choice but to accept because they would have been unable to sell the property unless the city approves.

Houston County Chairman Brandon Shoupe said the county needs additional time replace storage that the Farm Center provides.

Though tossing around options, no firm plans have been announced for the property after the deal is consummated.

“The Dothan city commission is committed to making sure that the Farm Center property is used in accordance with what our residents want to see there, as well as its best intended use for the city of Dothan,” Commissioner Gantt Pierce (D-5) told WTVY News 4.

