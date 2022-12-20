Enterprise State gives students on the job experience through Mechatronics Apprenticeships

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise State Community College is giving students hands-on work experience right out of the classroom through their Mechatronics Apprenticeship program.

Apprentice and student Tacara Thompson, said, “I had no background in any of this before I went to Kimber but then on top of that coming here, you know it just helps us to show others that, you can do it.” She worked at the gun manufacturer Kimber for 6 months before joining the mechatronics program at Enterprise State’s Ozark campus.

“The day we started these classes,” Thompson said, “the next time we went into work, we started in the department that we were going to be learning in.”

“If you’re willing to learn, if you have a bright imagination or like to play with legos, you’d love this department,” said another apprentice Samuel Mallory. He was excited to use the program to advance his career. “My wife she’s a school teacher,” said Mallory, “and I have a son who’s just turned a year old, and I just want to make him happy.”

While the technology and machines look complicated, mechatronics are all around us, which opens up a world of job possibilities for these students.

Program director Aubri Hanson said that many students, “go into industrial matienance we have a lot who go into PLC programming I have a lot of former students who are safety engineers.” Hanson also mentioned that one of her students programs stop-lights in Panama City Beach, and another works on roller coasters at Disney.

The students in mechatronics say they owe much of their success to their instructors.

Mallory said that his professors are, “very hands on and they’re willing to help you learn and to help you get a career.”

“The instructors really help us without us feeling like we don’t know what we’re doing or that we’re a burden, that definitely helps. It made me think, ‘What else can I do?’ or ‘How much further can I go,’” said Thompson.

