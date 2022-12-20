4WARN Weather Day issued for Friday, December 23 into Saturday, December 24

When the weather conditions have a chance to alter your daily routine, we want to keep you informed and safe.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Friday, December 23 and into Saturday, December 24.

Very cold air is moving its way into the Wiregrass, with the cold front expected to push through during the early morning hours of Friday. Temperatures that afternoon in most spots will not make it above freezing.

Very cold air is moving its way into the Wiregrass, with the cold front expected to push through during the early morning hours of Friday. Temperatures that afternoon in most spots will not make it above freezing.(WTVY)

Overnight Friday will be another VERY cold night with temperatures in the teens, and it’s possible some places won’t make it above freezing again on Saturday. This means some areas will possibly see 48 hours below freezing.

It has been a very long time since we had temperatures like this in our part of the state, so it’s important to make sure to protect the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

Overnight Friday will be another VERY cold night with temperatures in the teens, and it’s possible some places won’t make it above freezing again on Saturday. This means some areas will possibly see 48 hours below freezing.(WTVY)

Be sure to download the 4Warn Weather app to stay up to date with the latest information

