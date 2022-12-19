Rainy Tuesday

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers will be with us through Tuesday evening, before dry weather returns for Wednesday. We’re tracking a powerful cold front that will pass Thursday night, opening the door to the coldest air in several years for the Wiregrass, lasting through Christmas.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, showers. Low near 44°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers. High near 49°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends early, then mostly cloudy. Low near 41°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%

THU: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 48° High: 61° 30%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 24° High: 32° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 18° High: 34° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 21° High: 40° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 22° High: 45° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.