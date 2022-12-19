Rainy Tuesday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers will be with us through Tuesday evening, before dry weather returns for Wednesday. We’re tracking a powerful cold front that will pass Thursday night, opening the door to the coldest air in several years for the Wiregrass, lasting through Christmas.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, showers. Low near 44°.  Winds NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers. High near 49°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends early, then mostly cloudy. Low near 41°.  Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%

THU: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late.  Low: 48° High: 61° 30%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 24° High: 32° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 18° High: 34° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 21° High: 40° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 22° High: 45° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20-25 kts.  Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

