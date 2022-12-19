Pedestrian killed in Level Plains crash

LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WTVY) - A Level Plains man struck as he crossed a busy highway in his hometown Sunday night died from his injuries.

Jose Coc, 60, was walking across U.S. 84 when he was struck by on oncoming vehicle, according to Dale County Coroner John Cawley.

There is no word of charges as the investigation is ongoing.

