New details released in Opelika officer involved shooting

Opelika, Ala. (WSFA) - New information has been released by the Opelika Police Department after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

According to the Opelika Police Department, the man has been identified as 51-year-old Alan Perez.

Opelika police say, a woman called 911 around 10:30 a.m. and appeared in a domestic dispute with another person. The woman asked for assistance before the line was disconnected.

Within minutes, police say officers arrived at the home located in the 100 block of 19th Place. Once inside the house, the officers noticed signs of an ongoing dispute between the woman and her boyfriend, later identified as Perez.

Police say Perez was armed with a kitchen knife and was ordered to drop the knife by officers. Perez ignored the verbal commands and continued to move toward the woman and the officers. At this time, one officer fired his weapon, striking Perez.

Officers immediately requested medical assistance and safely removed the woman and her adult son from the house, police added. Additional officers on the scene began emergency medical aid to Perez while waiting for EMS to arrive.

Perez was taken to East Alabama Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

No other details in the investigation have been publicly released.

All the evidence has been given to the State Bureau of Investigation. Once the SBI has completed its investigation, the results will be turned over to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

