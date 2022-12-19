A chilly morning with rain on the way

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Very chilly to start the week off with temperatures in the lower 30s and some upper 20s. Rain will move in overnight tonight and contiune tomorrow throughout the day this will keep temperatures on the cooler side for daytime highs. We will warm up a little for Wednesday and Thursday but the coldest air we have seen in a while will move in just in time for Christmas weekend. Lows will be in the teens and lower 20s with highs on Saturday right at freezing, now is the time to prepare for the cold air and make sure you and your family will stay warm. We do look to warm up a little next week.

TODAY - Clouds move in. High near 54°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Rain moves in. Low near 44°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 40%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, off and on rain. High near 52°. Winds NE 10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 58° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 40° High: 34° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 21° High: 32° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 23° High: 37° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 24° High: 45° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 29° High: 50° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

