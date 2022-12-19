Boil water notice for Cottondale Monday

By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WTVY) - An emergency boil water notice has been planned for Cottondale on Monday, December 19.

The boil water period will start Monday, December 19 due to a break in the water line and an emergency repair was necessary.

The affected area will cover about 25 homes. The affected areas will be starting at West Street North of Dogwood Street to Peanut Road, Wheelus Circle and residents on Peanut Road that have city service.

Boil water notice for Cottondale Monday

The boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

For any questions contact Cottondale City Hall at 850-352-4361.

