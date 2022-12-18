Pet owners urged to prep for freezing temperatures

The shelter is urging owners to bring their pets inside, perhaps place them inside the garage...
The shelter is urging owners to bring their pets inside, perhaps place them inside the garage to stay warm.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Forecasters predict dangerously cold air is headed toward Alabama. While people can escape the freezing temperatures, the Montgomery Humane Society stresses pets are not as fortunate.

“There’s so many dogs that, you know, we’re constantly coming across that have no shelter, are on a chain, have no ability to get away from any of the cold or the dampness,” said Steven Tears, executive director of the Montgomery Humane Society. “It’s just so easily avoided.”

The American Kennel Club reports dogs can develop hypothermia, too. Frostbite can even occur in extremely low temperatures.

“People feel like they have a fur coat, you know, they’re fine, and there are breeds that prefer the cold weather, but you don’t see too many of them in Alabama that are ready for it,” Tears said.

The shelter is urging owners to bring their pets inside and, perhaps, place them inside the garage to stay warm.

If that is not possible, the humane society wants pet owners to insulate their dog’s house. They could use a straw bedding for this.

“It doesn’t take much effort to, you know, put a little something out there for your dog just to get them through the rough nights,” he said.

Owners who need a crate to hold their pet inside are advised to ask their neighbors for help. The Montgomery Humane Society also said it will try its best to assist.

For individuals who decide to neglect their pet’s health, the humane society added it will prosecute whenever possible.

