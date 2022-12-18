Mostly cloudy and cool this week

SYNOPSIS – More clouds than sun this week. Few chances of rain, the first being Tuesday and then again Thursday night. A strong cold front will move through Friday which will bring the high temperatures next weekend into the low 30s. A deep freeze could be something to watch out for next weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear, freezing temperatures early. Low near 32°. Winds light W-NW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 54°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Few showers late. Low near 32°. Winds NW at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 44° High: 54° 60%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%

THU: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 48° High: 65° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 26° High: 34° 5%

SAT: Turning mostly sunny. Low: 21° High: 32° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 23° High: 37° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.