Murder victim had been given probation only hours before he died

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man murdered this week had been placed on probation for weapons violations two days before he died and a couple of months after his release from a prison sentence.

Alphonso Morrissette pleaded guilty in Geneva on Tuesday to three counts of illegally having Glocks and AK-47 pistols in a vehicle and received 24 months unsupervised probation.

Morrissette was fatally shot on Thursday, but according to police he had been the target of another shooting the previous night.

A barrage of gunfire on Wednesday damaged homes in a Dothan apartment community but missed Morrissette.

The following night at the same apartments those bullets found their mark and the 21-year-old died.

While two men are charged with attempted murder in the failed attempt, they have not been charged with Morrissette’s shooting which remains under investigation.

One of those suspects is Zyshawn Coker, who was wounded in a drive-by shooting that left several, including a small child, wounded.

That happened on October 17, 2021, as Morrissette faced unrelated drug and stolen property charges.

Morrissette pleaded guilty in February and was ordered to serve his one-year prison term in the Houston County Jail followed by probation because, per records, he declined to participate in a work release program.

On or about October 12, Morrissette was released after serving eight months.

Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice “John-John” Steensland III placed him on two years probation and ordered Morrissette to obtain his GED within a year.

He also had to rid himself of those Geneva County weapons charges which had been pending since before he was locked up.

Morrissette posted bond about the time of his jail release then pleaded guilty this week, barely 48 hours before he died.

Though not noted in records, his unsupervised probation is likely because he had already been placed on probation by Judge Steensland in Houston County.

