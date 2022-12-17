Expert explains security risks from having TikTok on your phone

TikTok ban
TikTok ban(Photo: CNN)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Social media scrolling is coming to a stop for students, as Auburn bans TikTok from campus Wi-Fi and campus devices. This comes after Gov. Kay Ivy banned the app earlier this week for government devices and Wi-Fi.

“Banning it on campus might make a lot of people unhappy,” UAB Cyber Security Expert Dr. Ragib Hasan said. “At the same time, we have to think about the potential risks. Wherever you go, whenever you move, as long as you have an app like TikTok on your phone, that app can track your location almost all the time.”

Hasan said when the app asks you if it can connect your photos, location or contacts, it’s pulling all that data and storing it. He said sometimes it’s collecting more than you think.

“There is always a chance they can do it behind your back,” Hasan said. “Sometimes, this app will take a lot more information than they need to and you never know what they are collecting. You might give it permission to access photos on your computer, but that permission gives it access to collect other documents or info. That’s the big risk.”

It’s risks like this that have the app banned from over a dozen states’ government devices, federal devices, and Auburn’s campus Wi-Fi and devices.

“Banning it from government offices, state offices, as well as campuses is definitely a good idea to protect our national security and private information,” Hasan said

But, there’s things you can do to try and protect yourself if you have the app and want to keep scrolling.

“You don’t have to give them all the permissions,” Hasan said. “You don’t want the app to get your contact list, that’s something you can prevent. Unless needed, don’t give it access to photos or files on your phone. Give it access at the time, then give up access.”

Hasan said there is a huge marketplace for app data collection, so apps like TikTok are working to get more information about you to likely create a data profile and sell it.

There is currently no TikTok ban on UAB campuses.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Dothan shooting
1 killed in Dothan shooting
Image shows an ambulance.
Dothan man hospitalized after apparent lightning strike
Dothan police investigate a December 15, 2022 shooting.
Dothan police investigate shooting at apartment community
Statistics show in Alabama more than 78% of all suicides are committed by men. There has also...
Montgomery native Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death brings mental health awareness into focus
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

Latest News

Road rage incidents are likely to occur in rural areas on the highways, according to Sgt....
ALEA seeing increase in road rage incidents
Drinking in moderation this holiday season
Drinking in moderation this holiday season
Authorities say a 19-year-old has been arrested after going on a shooting spree at several...
Man arrested after shooting spree with AR-15-style weapon at Orlando resorts, authorities say
A human heart was found at the TDOT salt barn in McEwen, Tennessee, authorities said.
Human heart discovered in Tennessee Department of Transportation salt pile, authorities say