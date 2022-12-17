Drinking in moderation this holiday season

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - December is full of social gatherings and many of these gatherings involve alcohol. This holiday season, experts say it is important to remember what’s too much when it comes to alcohol.

“A recent survey showed that 9 out of 10 adult Americans don’t know what constitutes a standard drink,” said Kathleen Zalman, a registered dietitian and nutritionist who said it is important to pay attention to ABV, or Alcohol by Volume. Drinks that might look the same could actually give you a totally different effect.

She showed two drinks that look similar in size and shape to illustrate this.

“This is a ready to drink wine spritzer. This alcohol by volume is 6%... Here’s another example. And this one has 8% alcohol by volume. So it’s almost the equivalent of two drinks,” Zalman said.

There is an easy recommendation that can help.

“Women are allowed to have up to one drink per day, guys can have up to two, that is if you choose to drink,” Zalman said. She said 5 ounces is a standard drink.

She shared some tips for if you go over that amount.

“First and foremost, you should not drink and drive. Maybe your hostess needs to take the keys away. And maybe there’s an extra bedroom where you can sleep. Eat food with your alcohol and drink it slowly,” Zalman said.

A campaign to help people this holiday season is The ABCs of ABVs. A stands for alcohol and how much, B stands for being mindful, and C stands for consuming in moderation.

“Moderation is the goal doesn’t really matter what you choose to drink, but do so in moderation and have a safe happy, healthy holiday,” Zalman said.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Dothan shooting
1 killed in Dothan shooting
Image shows an ambulance.
Dothan man hospitalized after apparent lightning strike
Dothan police investigate a December 15, 2022 shooting.
Dothan police investigate shooting at apartment community
Statistics show in Alabama more than 78% of all suicides are committed by men. There has also...
Montgomery native Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death brings mental health awareness into focus
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

Latest News

Road rage incidents are likely to occur in rural areas on the highways, according to Sgt....
ALEA seeing increase in road rage incidents
TikTok ban
Expert explains security risks from having TikTok on your phone
Authorities say a 19-year-old has been arrested after going on a shooting spree at several...
Man arrested after shooting spree with AR-15-style weapon at Orlando resorts, authorities say
A human heart was found at the TDOT salt barn in McEwen, Tennessee, authorities said.
Human heart discovered in Tennessee Department of Transportation salt pile, authorities say