Crenshaw County man accused of sexually abusing 3 minors

Anthony Davault is accused of sexually abusing three children under the age of 12.
Anthony Davault is accused of sexually abusing three children under the age of 12.(Source: Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Rutledge man on multiple child sex crimes.

Deputies said Anthony Gregory Davault, 35, was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

Investigators began working the case in October. They said a significant amount of evidence was found to support the aforementioned charges.

Davault is being held in the Crenshaw County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 334-335-4850 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

