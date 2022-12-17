Cloudy and cooler temperatures

SYNOPSIS – High temperatures will range from the middle 50s to middle 60s for the beginning and middle of our work week next week. A strong cold front will move through late morning Friday bringing our high temperatures into the middle 30s! Next Saturday’s high is looking to be right at freezing. Winter is here.

TONIGHT – Clear, freezing temperatures early. Low near 32°. Winds light W-NW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 54°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 32°. Winds NW at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 56° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 44° High: 54° 50%

WED: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%

THU: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 48° High: 65° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 26° High: 34° 5%

SAT: Turning mostly sunny. Low: 21° High: 32° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

