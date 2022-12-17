Cloudy and cooler temperatures

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – High temperatures will range from the middle 50s to middle 60s for the beginning and middle of our work week next week. A strong cold front will move through late morning Friday bringing our high temperatures into the middle 30s! Next Saturday’s high is looking to be right at freezing. Winter is here.

TONIGHT – Clear, freezing temperatures early. Low near 32°. Winds light W-NW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 54°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 32°. Winds NW at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 56° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 44° High: 54° 50%

WED: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%

THU: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 48° High: 65° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 26° High: 34° 5%

SAT: Turning mostly sunny. Low: 21° High: 32° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama...
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
1 killed in Dothan shooting
1 killed in Dothan shooting
Dothan police investigate a December 15, 2022 shooting.
Man targeted in gunfire twice dies the second time and this is not the first time he’s been shot at
Murder victim had been given probation only hours before he died
Dothan police investigate a December 15, 2022 shooting.
Dothan police investigate shooting at apartment community

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast December 16, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-16-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-16-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast December 15, 2022
4WARN Weather Night Coverage
4WARN Weather Night Coverage