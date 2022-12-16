Woman who brought down prosecutor and hoped to avoid prison in rehab

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Only days before finding out if she will avoid prison, a woman whose whistle blowing doomed prosecuting attorney Mark Johnson has been admitted to rehabilitation treatment, court records show.

Jamie Connolly signed paperwork on December 5 that admitted her to an east Alabama center.

The reason for Connolly’s treatment is not revealed, but she has a history of drug abuse.

Because she is receiving treatment, her attorney wants Connolly’s probation hearing scheduled for Monday delayed.

David Harrison filed a motion in Houston County this week seeking the postponement.

After her most recent arrest, Connolly revealed her online tryst with Johnson, the Houston County assistant district attorney assigned to her case.

After a lengthy multi-agency investigation, Johnson was indicted and fired on October 6, the day of his arrest.

Johnson was removed from her cases several months earlier after Connolly revealed their relationship.

With the Alabama attorney general’s office taking over her prosecution, Connolly pleaded guilty on November 7.

Though facing life, she received a four-year sentence and requested probation.

With Connolly in the 12-month recovery program, her case is apparently delayed indefinitely.

Harrison declined to reveal specifics of her treatment, citing attorney-client privilege.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.