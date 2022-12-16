Over 2000 served at 17th annual Community Christmas Luncheon

Organizer Anita Dawkins teamed up with multiple Wiregrass organizations to donate supplies and give out nonperishable items and meals for people in need.
By Sydney Brooks and Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 2000 people were able to be served earlier on Friday during the 17th annual Community Christmas Luncheon.

Organizer Anita Dawkins teamed up with multiple Wiregrass organizations to donate supplies and give out nonperishable items and meals for people in need this time of year.

Among the sponsors and others that helped include:

  • Wiregrass Area Food Bank
  • Dothan Fire Department
  • Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba
  • The Dothan Eagle
  • Michelle Frander
  • John Watson-Smith Inc.
  • Mike Schmitz - Farm Stores
  • Vishall Bhvanna - Fast Stop
  • Mercedes-Benz of Dothan
  • Melody Lee
  • WTVY News 4
  • Pepsi
  • Fred Saliba Coldwell Banker Construction
  • Dothan City Schools - Cassandra Waller, Emil Tolbert, Tonya Grier

The sponsors for the event also made it possible for people to leave with new blankets and space heaters.

Caption

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shows an ambulance.
Dothan man hospitalized after apparent lightning strike
1 killed in Dothan shooting
1 killed in Dothan shooting
Dothan police investigate a December 15, 2022 shooting.
Dothan police investigate shooting at apartment community
Statistics show in Alabama more than 78% of all suicides are committed by men. There has also...
Montgomery native Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death brings mental health awareness into focus
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

Latest News

Organizer Anita Dawkins teamed up with multiple Wiregrass organizations to donate supplies and...
Over 2000 served at 17th annual Community Christmas Luncheon
Organizer Anita Dawkins teamed up with multiple Wiregrass organizations to donate supplies and...
Over 2000 served at 17th annual Community Christmas Luncheon
Robert Byrd with Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about...
Talking Wreaths Across America
Rebecca Marsella joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk the 25th anniversary event and kickoff...
Talking Turkeys from Heaven