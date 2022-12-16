Over 2000 served at 17th annual Community Christmas Luncheon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 2000 people were able to be served earlier on Friday during the 17th annual Community Christmas Luncheon.

Organizer Anita Dawkins teamed up with multiple Wiregrass organizations to donate supplies and give out nonperishable items and meals for people in need this time of year.

Among the sponsors and others that helped include:

Wiregrass Area Food Bank

Dothan Fire Department

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba

The Dothan Eagle

Michelle Frander

John Watson-Smith Inc.

Mike Schmitz - Farm Stores

Vishall Bhvanna - Fast Stop

Mercedes-Benz of Dothan

Melody Lee

WTVY News 4

Pepsi

Fred Saliba Coldwell Banker Construction

Dothan City Schools - Cassandra Waller, Emil Tolbert, Tonya Grier

The sponsors for the event also made it possible for people to leave with new blankets and space heaters.

