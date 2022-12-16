Over 2000 served at 17th annual Community Christmas Luncheon
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 2000 people were able to be served earlier on Friday during the 17th annual Community Christmas Luncheon.
Organizer Anita Dawkins teamed up with multiple Wiregrass organizations to donate supplies and give out nonperishable items and meals for people in need this time of year.
Among the sponsors and others that helped include:
- Wiregrass Area Food Bank
- Dothan Fire Department
- Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba
- The Dothan Eagle
- Michelle Frander
- John Watson-Smith Inc.
- Mike Schmitz - Farm Stores
- Vishall Bhvanna - Fast Stop
- Mercedes-Benz of Dothan
- Melody Lee
- WTVY News 4
- Pepsi
- Fred Saliba Coldwell Banker Construction
- Dothan City Schools - Cassandra Waller, Emil Tolbert, Tonya Grier
The sponsors for the event also made it possible for people to leave with new blankets and space heaters.
