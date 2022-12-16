One student killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Chicago school

CHICAGO (AP) — One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school, authorities said.

Chicago fire officials said the four 16-year-olds were shot near Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood on the lower West Side.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said the victims were shot outside of the school.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said all four teens were taken to Stroger Hospital. One boy was pronounced dead on arrival, one boy was in critical condition, and two other teens, a boy and a girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ahern said.

Police and paramedics responded to the shooting shortly before 3 p.m.

An email request for comment sent to a Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman was not immediately responded to.

