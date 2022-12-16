Man targeted in gunfire twice dies the second time

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man faces charges, and another is sought in a convoluted case that involves shots fired at the same victim on consecutive nights that killed him on the second night.

20-year-old Zyshawn Coker was booked early Friday on one count of Attempted Murder and several charges that he shot into occupied homes.

Police say he and accomplice Keith Shukar Helms are responsible for a barrage of gunfire on Wednesday night aimed at 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette who was not struck.

However, the following night gunfire killed Morrissette.

Both incidents occurred at Alexander Court Apartments where numerous homes were hit by the gunfire.

Coker and Helms are not facing charges in the fatal shooting of Morrissette, but police have not ruled them out as suspects, per investigators.

Coker is among several wounded in a drive-by shooting in October 2021.

Dothan police will release additional information.

